Cliff Bleszinski regrets getting too political with LawBreakers

Cliff Bleszinski, the creator of the Gears of War franchise, has reflected on what went wrong with his latest projects. When LawBreakers released, the game wasn’t as successful as Cliff hoped for. This followed by the launch of the equally not-so-successful battle royale Radical Heights. Following both game launches, Boss Key studios closed its doors and Cliff ventured into the world of theatre.

On an Instagram post, Cliff Bleszinski shared with his followers what he thinks he did wrong, and why his last creations on the video game industry have failed. Cliff started by pointing out that there were two important factors that could have changed the studio outcome: he claimed he needed to “Pivot HARD when the juggernaut of Overwatch was announced” and be “less nice with his design ideas and more of a dictator with them”.

Additionally, Cliff stated that he had “one big epiphany” – he pushed his own political beliefs into an “increasingly divided” world. Instead of letting the game speak for itself, Cliff felt LawBreakers became “the game with the ‘woke bro’ trying to push his hackey politics on us with gender neutral bathrooms.”

The game had potential, but according to its creator, getting political without having a “great product first” was a mistake that he regrets.

Cliff later updated his post to add that his political views were a factor in LawBreakers’ failure to really take off, but “marketing, timing, being on ps over xbox, and more were also factors”.

According to Gamespot, Cliff is currently writing a memoir of his life and experiences. Now in the world of theatre, Cliff is co-producing the musical “Hadestown” which was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won eight of them, including Best Musical.

KitGuru says: Did you ever play LawBreakers? What do you think of it?

