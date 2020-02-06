Fallout 76 will be out on Steam alongside the new Wastelanders DLC

Fallout 76’s new expansion will be available on the 7th of April, free of charge, to all existing game owners. Additionally, the game will become available on Steam at the same date, and any Steam user that buys the game will also get access to the new DLC.

The new update will introduce “fully voiced NPCs” and a “brand-new main questline”. The game will also be updated with new locations, weapons, and enemies, a new reputation system, and more. There’s also a new trailer to accompany the announcement of Wastelanders.

Although current owners of Fallout 76 will receive the DLC for free, there will be two bundles available for purchase, the Raider content bundle and the Settler content bundle. Both bundles come with exclusive cosmetic and C.A.M.P. items for each of the factions they represent. These bundles can be bought separately or together in one combination bundle.

There will be two new editions of the Fallout 76 game: Fallout 76: Wastelanders, which includes the game and the expansion, and then Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe, which includes the standard edition plus both bundles, the Raider content and the Settler content.

The Tricentennial Edition of Fallout 76 will be discontinued with the launch of Wastelanders, but the items in the Tricentennial Pack will still be available.

With the Steam’s release of Fallout 76, Steam users will be able to buy the game, Atoms, a Fallout 1st membership, the Tricentennial Pack, and the Raider and Settler content bundles.

If a user already owns the game on Bethesda.net, the Atoms and the Fallout 1st membership balance won’t be shared between both platforms. Atoms are platform-bound, but the items bought with the currency “will be shared across both platforms”.

