Only a few days ago, the developer behind Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden announced a new tactical squad game called Corruption 2029. Despite that announcement only coming on February 10, the game is already available on the Epic Games Store.

According to RockPaperShotgun, the story of Corruption 2029 puts the player in command of a squad in a near-future dystopian America. The squad’s objective is to uncover the wave of corruption that has been spreading throughout the country. As players progress through the missions on offer, it becomes possible to choose between avoiding enemies, through stealth mechanics and non-violent methods, or to battle against them, in a similar way to Mutant Year Zero.

A 28-minute gameplay trailer in an early level of the game has been posted by the developer. Although the game is now available on Epic Games Store, the developer tweeted about the “almost certain possibility” that the game would also release on Steam, but it won’t “happen for a while”. Regarding a console version of the game, The Bearded Ladies said that is yet “to be decided”.

Corruption 2029 is now available on the Epic Games Store for £15.99/€19.99. You can buy the game HERE.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: Do you like tactical strategy games? Are you interested in Corruption 2029?

Become a Patron!