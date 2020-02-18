Final Fantasy VII Remake Part One will be 100GB and ship on two Blu-Ray discs

We were all astonished when Titanfall released with a 50GB+ file size back in 2014 but since then, game sizes have been growing even more, with console releases for Gears 4, Halo 5, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and more creeping up over the 100GB mark. Later this year, Final Fantasy VII Remake will join that growing list, with physical boxed copies confirming a 100GB HDD space requirement.

We don’t know why Final Fantasy VII Remake is so huge on PS4, particularly since this is just part one of a multi-part release. There are a few ideas that come to mind though, from 4K pre-rendered cutscenes to the game simply being even bigger than anticipated, despite being limited to the Midgar region.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be over 100GB pic.twitter.com/WNgBjpgGD7 — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) February 17, 2020

Pixelbuster over on Twitter confirmed the news by posting an image of the back of a Korean version of the physical game box. Needless to say, Final Fantasy VII Remake will be shipping on two Blu-Ray discs to accommodate the massive file size and remove the need for a huge digital download.

With Part 1 of the remake coming in at 100GB, one has to wonder how big the full series will end up being later down the line. If this trend continues, you may need a dedicated HDD just to play all of the Final Fantasy VII Remake parts from start to finish.

Discuss on our Facebook page, HERE.

KitGuru Says: I imagine cutscenes will have a lot to do with this, as Square Enix will be looking to make this its most graphically impressive game of the generation. Are any of you planning on picking this one up? Will you be needing to clear some HDD space in order to install it?

Become a Patron!