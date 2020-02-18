Here are the winners of the 2020 D.I.C.E. Awards

Every year, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) give awards to the best games at the the D.I.C.E. (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Awards annual ceremony. This year, Untitled Goose Game won Game of the Year, beating out the likes of Control and Death Stranding.

Out of the five nominees for the Game of the Year award at D.I.C.E., Untitled Goose Game walked away as the winner. Developed by the indie studio House House and published by Panic, the game lets “players take the reins of the titular goose to manipulate and torment the inhabitants of a proper little English village”.

Out of the 23 categories at the awards, Control won the most with four wins, while Untitled Goose Game won three and Kojima’s Death Stranding was honoured with two.

As part of every D.I.C.E. Awards, someone from video game industry is inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame. This year, Connie Booth, the vice president of Product Development at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), was the inductee for her work in multiple critically acclaimed SIE titles. In the last 25 years, Connie helped with the development of games such as: Syphon Filter, SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs, Jak and Daxter; Sly Cooper, Ratchet & Clank, Infamous, Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, among others.

The full list of winners and nominees of the 23rd D.I.C.E. Awards follows:

GAME OF THE YEAR

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game (Winner)

ACTION GAME OF THE YEAR

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control (Winner)

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

ADVENTURE GAME OF THE YEAR

Death Stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Winner)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

FAMILY GAME OF THE YEAR

A Short Hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2 (Winner)

Yoshi’s Crafted World

FIGHTING GAME OF THE YEAR

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11 (Winner)

Samurai Shodown

RACING GAME OF THE YEAR

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour (Winner)

Trials Rising

ROLE-PLAYING GAME OF THE YEAR

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

The Outer Worlds (Winner)

SPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR

FIFA 20 (Winner)

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Show 19

NBA 2K20

NHL 20

STRATEGY/SIMULATION GAME OF THE YEAR

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Winner)

Oxygen Not Included

Slay the Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

IMMERSIVE REALITY TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth (Winner)

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

IMMERSIVE REALITY GAME OF THE YEAR

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip (Winner)

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT FOR AN INDEPENDENT GAME

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game (Winner)

What the Golf?

PORTABLE GAME OF THE YEAR

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Winner)

Sky: Children of the Light

What the Golf?

ONLINE GAME OF THE YEAR

Apex Legends (Winner)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DESIGN

Baba Is You (Winner)

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DIRECTION

A Short Hike

Control (Winner)

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Winner)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control (Winner)

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHARACTER

Control (Jesse Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) (Winner)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION

Arise: A Simple Story

Control (Winner)

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AUDIO DESIGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding (Winner)

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN STORY

Control

Disco Elysium (Winner)

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding (Winner)

Metro Exodus

If you want to learn more about the D.I.C.E. Awards, you can visit AIAS’s official website.

