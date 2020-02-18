Here are the winners of the 2020 D.I.C.E. Awards

Every year, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) give awards to the best games at the the D.I.C.E. (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Awards annual ceremony. This year, Untitled Goose Game won Game of the Year, beating out the likes of Control and Death Stranding.
Out of the five nominees for the Game of the Year award at D.I.C.E., Untitled Goose Game walked away as the winner. Developed by the indie studio House House and published by Panic, the game lets “players take the reins of the titular goose to manipulate and torment the inhabitants of a proper little English village”.
Out of the 23 categories at the awards, Control won the most with four wins, while Untitled Goose Game won three and Kojima’s Death Stranding was honoured with two.
As part of every D.I.C.E. Awards, someone from video game industry is inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame. This year, Connie Booth, the vice president of Product Development at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), was the inductee for her work in multiple critically acclaimed SIE titles. In the last 25 years, Connie helped with the development of games such as: Syphon Filter, SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs, Jak and Daxter; Sly Cooper, Ratchet & Clank, Infamous, Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, among others.
The full list of winners and nominees of the 23rd D.I.C.E. Awards follows:
GAME OF THE YEAR
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game (Winner)
ACTION GAME OF THE YEAR
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control (Winner)
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
ADVENTURE GAME OF THE YEAR
Death Stranding
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Resident Evil 2
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Winner)
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
FAMILY GAME OF THE YEAR
A Short Hike
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Ring Fit Adventure
Super Mario Maker 2 (Winner)
Yoshi’s Crafted World
FIGHTING GAME OF THE YEAR
Dead or Alive 6
Jump Force
Mortal Kombat 11 (Winner)
Samurai Shodown
RACING GAME OF THE YEAR
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
DiRT Rally 2.0
F1 2019
Mario Kart Tour (Winner)
Trials Rising
ROLE-PLAYING GAME OF THE YEAR
Disco Elysium
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Kingdom Hearts III
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
The Outer Worlds (Winner)
SPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR
FIFA 20 (Winner)
Madden NFL 20
MLB The Show 19
NBA 2K20
NHL 20
STRATEGY/SIMULATION GAME OF THE YEAR
Anno 1800
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Winner)
Oxygen Not Included
Slay the Spire
Total War: Three Kingdoms
IMMERSIVE REALITY TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
Asgard’s Wrath
Blood & Truth (Winner)
Pistol Whip
Stormland
Westworld Awakening
IMMERSIVE REALITY GAME OF THE YEAR
Asgard’s Wrath
Blood & Truth
Pistol Whip (Winner)
The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
Trover Saves the Universe
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT FOR AN INDEPENDENT GAME
A Short Hike
Disco Elysium
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Untitled Goose Game (Winner)
What the Golf?
PORTABLE GAME OF THE YEAR
Call of Duty: Mobile
Grindstone
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Winner)
Sky: Children of the Light
What the Golf?
ONLINE GAME OF THE YEAR
Apex Legends (Winner)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Tetris 99
Wargroove
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DESIGN
Baba Is You (Winner)
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Slay the Spire
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DIRECTION
A Short Hike
Control (Winner)
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Devil May Cry 5
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Winner)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Concrete Genie
Control (Winner)
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHARACTER
Control (Jesse Faden)
Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) (Winner)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION
Arise: A Simple Story
Control (Winner)
Erica
Golem
Mortal Kombat 11
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AUDIO DESIGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Death Stranding (Winner)
Mortal Kombat 11
Resident Evil 2
Sayonara Wild Hearts
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN STORY
Control
Disco Elysium (Winner)
Outer Wilds
Telling Lies
The Outer Worlds
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Concrete Genie
Control
Death Stranding (Winner)
Metro Exodus
If you want to learn more about the D.I.C.E. Awards, you can visit AIAS’s official website.
