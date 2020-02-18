ADATA launch the SE760 External SSD series

ADATA has announced a new external SSD series due to be launched very soon. The SE760 external SSD features a stylish design in a compact form factor that makes it easily portable and offers high-speed data transfer rates via a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface.

A compact and streamlined design means the ADATA SE760 external SSD is ideal for busy users while on the go. The SE760 external SSD has a sleek looking, brushed metal exterior finish for a premium appearance. With a USB 3.2 GEN 2 interface, the SE760 offers read/write speeds of up to 1000MB/s, which is over 12x faster than traditional external HDDs.

This high-speed interface means the ADATA SE760 external SSD can transfer a 10GB 4K video file in approximately twenty seconds. Simple connectivity to a wide range of devices is provided via a USB Type-C connector, so there’s no wrong way around to connect the cable like there is with older USB connections.

The device also features other useful advantages including shock and vibration resistance and has a completely silent operation. The SE760 external SSD is fully plug and play compatible with Windows, Mac OS and Android platforms, which means that users can seamlessly transfer files between different operating systems without limits.

Capacity options of the ADATA SE760 external SSD include 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. The device is available in two different colour variants, Titan-Grey and black, with dimensions of 122.2mm x 44mm x 14mm (L x W x H) and it weighs in at just 95g, which makes it ultra-portable. Official pricing and availability have not been disclosed just yet, however, the device will be provided with a limited 3-year manufacturer warranty.

KitGuru says: I quite like the look of these new external SSDs from ADATA and with 2TB capacity options, it should offer enough storage for almost any scenario. What do you guys think of the new SE760 external SSD series from ADATA?

