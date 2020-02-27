New Samurai Jack video game revealed for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Soleil game studio, the creators of Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, is developing a new Samurai Jack game, the first in 16 years. The announcement of the game came with a gameplay trailer showing a bit of the combat system, weapons and worlds that players might look for.

Published by Adult Swim Games, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is based on the cult series that aired on Cartoon Network between 2001 and 2004, with a final season released later in 2017 on Adult Swim. According to ScreenRant, the 2017 comeback of Samurai Jack was a success and gave a much-needed ending to the series.

The game trailer was released on IGN’s Youtube channel, and from it, we can have a glimpse of how the game looks. It seems to be a hack n’ slash RPG, using the same iconic art from the series. The trailer also shows both the original look of Jack and the post-apocalyptic one from the 2017 revival.

The game’s story was created by the authors of the original Samurai Jack, and it will fit into the series finale. The original voice-actors will also come back to voice their respective characters. Throughout the game, players will meet familiar allies and enemies, and travel through time, visiting “classic worlds and moments from your favourite episodes”. Given its RPG component, players will be able to unlock new skills and equip over a dozen weapons, including Jack’s signature katana.

The game’s system requirements are the following:

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 7 64bit Processor: Intel Core i5 3rd Generation Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon HD 7750 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 10 GB available space Sound Card: Windows-compatible sound card



RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64bit Processor: Intel Core i7 7th Generation Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 10 GB available space Sound Card: Windows-compatible sound card



More details will be shared at the PAX East panel. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time will be available later in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and on Steam.

Have you watched the Samurai Jack series? Will you try Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time once it has been released?

