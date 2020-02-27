Lexar introduce the new SL100 Pro Portable SSD series

Lexar has announced a new portable SSD series is launching this week, the SL100 Pro Portable SSD range is aimed at users who need fast access to large data files on the go, with its high-speed data transfer rates delivered by a USB 3.1 Type-C interface.

The SL100 Pro Portable SSD series from Lexar provides consumers with two choices in terms of capacity with 500GB and 1Tb versions available. SL100 Portable SSDs feature sequential read and write performance of 950 MB/s and 900 MB/s respectively, using a Marvell NV1160 controller and USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity offering a simple plug and play solution for a wide range of devices.

This extensive compatibility range ensures seamless connectivity with multiple devices so users can transfer and access files on various operating systems and platforms, making the SL100 Pro Portable SSD ideal for storing photos, videos and audio files that can be accessed anywhere. The SL100 Pro Portable SSD series can also offer a high-speed solution for gamers as it is compatible with major games consoles. Its superior speed will ensure games run smooth and allow large game downloads to complete as quickly as possible.

Not only does the SL100 series offer high performance, but its also a durable device. The SL100 SSD is equipped with a military-grade aluminium casing with a brushed finish that offers a stylish and understated appearance, as well as providing protection against damage with shock and vibration resistance to prevent data loss.

This tough exterior of the SL100 SSD series isn’t the only design feature protecting data, the SSD comes bundled with advanced security software with 256-bit AES encryption and a password-protected vault to safeguard private and sensitive data from prying eyes such as hackers, as well as protection from corruption and accidental deletion. Added security means that when data is deleted by the user, it is removed from the vault and securely erased and unrecoverable.

The Lexar SL100 Pro Portable SSD series is available to purchase now from Amazon priced at £120.11 (500GB) and £184.79 (1TB) and is backed by a 3-year warranty for peace of mind.

KitGuru says: Currently Amazon is running a promotional price on the SL100 Pro 500GB version in the U.S with $30 knocked off. That makes the 500GB version just $99.99 which looks like great value. What do you guys think of this new Portable SSD series from Lexar?

