Torchlight Frontiers re-named to Torchlight 3, available on Steam in 2020

Developer Echtra has been working on the next Torchlight video game for quite some time. Initially called Torchlight Frontiers, the name of the game has been changed to Torchlight 3, “making it the true successor to Torchlight I & II”.

The name isn’t the only thing that has changed. Torchlight Frontiers was designed to be a free-to-play game with premium in-game currency to spend on its store. This is now long gone, as Torchlight 3 will be released as a premium title, meaning that “you will own the game and be able to play the way that you want, online or off”. This decision was made based on the feedback that the studio received during the alpha phase of the game.

The distribution platform has changed too. Instead of Arc games, the game will now be available on Steam. Alpha testers who had access to this phase will receive a Steam key to test the game on its new distribution platform.

Additionally, Torchlight 3 will focus less on the online component than was initially planned. Most zones will be private by default, but players can still meet each other in public towns. The classic Act structure is back, while both horizontal progression and the in-game store have been removed.

When creating a new character, the player can choose between playing with them online or offline. If the player chooses offline, the character won’t be able to participate in multiplayer games, but an Internet connection won’t be needed to play.

With the game’s release on Steam, the next update will wipe current testers’ progress. There will be at least one more wipe until the game releases, creating an even ground for all the players for when the game is officially available.

The game is scheduled to be released later this year. To read all changes made to the game, click HERE.

