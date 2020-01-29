Google Stadia Pro is getting two more free games next month but slow updates are causing concern

At launch, Google offered all early adopters of Stadia three months of ‘Pro’ level subscription, granting access to free games and premium-level features. Now as we approach the point where early adopters will have to renew, Google’s lack of announcements is beginning to become an issue.

Over on the Stadia subreddit, early adopters are beginning to worry about Google’s commitment to the service, as progress has been slow moving for a while. The service’s free streaming tier currently has no launch date, additional Android devices outside of the Pixel range are still unsupported and despite an earlier effort to be more communicative, updates from the Stadia Community team have seemingly slowed down.

Google did announce a short while ago that it plans to add at least 120 new games to Stadia this year but there haven’t been any major reveals just yet. Some users have chimed into the thread saying that Google should extend people’s current Pro subscriptions due to a lack of meaningful feature updates, while others continue to wonder about support for devices like the Apple iPad or Nvidia Shield TV.

Another user brings up that there have been no discount sales on Stadia games at all in January, while the last ‘new’ release was Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

‘Grace from Google’ did post into the thread to say that all feedback is being passed back on to the Stadia team and it seems that this did spur them to announce something. For starters, Mortal Kombat 11, Just Dance 2020 and Trials Rising are all going on sale until the 5th of February. In addition to that, Stadia Pro subscribers will get to play Metro Exodus and Gylt for free next month.

KitGuru Says: Google Stadia is going to need to start building up features and its library at a consistent rate this year, particularly with competition from xCloud and next-gen consoles coming later in the year. Have any of you tried Stadia so far? What are your thoughts on the platform at this point?

