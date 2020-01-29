Eve introduces its new Spectrum monitor series

After the successful launch of its Surface Pro lookalike, Finish tech company Eve has announced the introduction of its crowd-developed monitor. In a first of its type, the Eve Spectrum is the result of over 4000 gamers, coders and designers working together as one.

Eve claims that its new Spectrum line of monitors is equipped with a best in class IPS panel since it was designed a built by designers and enthusiasts who wouldn’t settle for anything less. The Eve Spectrum monitor series is made up of three models. The flagship Spectrum 4K 14Hz features a 27-inch IPS panel with an Ultra-HD 3840×2160 resolution, VESA DisplayHDR600 certification and 144Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified.

In the middle of the Eve Spectrum range is a QHD 2560×1440 resolution, VESADisplayHDR600 certified monitor that is ideal for fast-paced competitive gaming, since the Spectrum QHD 240Hz features a whopping 240Hz refresh rate from its G-Sync compatible and FreeSync Premium Pro certified IPS panel. The Spectrum QHD 240Hz will provide a fluid gaming experience with screen tearing eliminated, for the best possible gaming performance.

The QHD Spectrum range also includes a slightly dialled down 144Hz version that is VESADisplayHDR400 certified and overclockable to a maximum of 165Hz but still includes Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and AMD Free Sync Premium Pro certification, so it will be a highly capable monitor for fast-paced gaming.

Across the entire range of Eve Spectrum monitors, there is support for VESA wall mounting via standard VESA 100 x 100 mounts. All three monitors feature 1ms pixel response times, 10-bit colour depth and cover 100% sRGB colour gamut as well as 98% DCI-P3, providing true to life colour accuracy for professional photo or video editing.

In terms of connectivity, the Spectrum series are equipped with a single HDMI 2.0a port, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports (one for input and one output for daisy-chaining), USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports for power delivery and up to 10Gbps bandwidth, along with three USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Eve has made the Spectrum monitors available for order on its website now. The Spectrum QHD 144Hz is priced at $364, the Spectrum QHD 240Hz is £504 and the flagship Spectrum UHD 144Hz is priced at $604. However these prices do not include the Spectrum Stand, that is an extra $99.

KitGuru says: For a first attempt at monitors it looks like the Eve Spectrum range are packing some pretty impressive specs. No doubt these monitors will perform excellent in both gaming and for professional use. What do you guys think of this new crowd-designed monitor series from Eve?

