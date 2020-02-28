Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay and Early Access details revealed

After appearing at PAX East this week, Larian Studios officially revealed Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay for the first time and beyond that, the studio has also confirmed plans for an Early Access release. We also have details on exactly what will be included in the Early Access version of the game.

The gameplay demo lasted around 20 minutes, giving us a look at the game’s opening cinematic, character creator and a peek at the start of the game. Interestingly, there are two camera modes, one for a third-person view and another for a more traditional isometric view, a move that could bring in those who are used to newer RPGs.

Larian has had great success with the Early Access model, with both Divinity: Original Sin and its sequel using the system to garner feedback and greatly improve the final game. That same approach will be taken with Baldur’s Gate 3 later this year.

In the Early Access version, players will have access to an in-development version of the first act, five playable characters that you can recruit for your party. There are also six classes in the early access version, each with different archetypes.

Here are the five playable characters:

Wyll – Human Warlock

Shadowheart – Half-elf Cleric

Lae’zel – Githyanki Fighter

Gale – Human Wizard

Astarion – Elven vampire spawn, Rogue

And here are the classes that will be available:

There is still no set date yet for Baldur’s Gate 3’s release but the game seems to be coming along nicely. We should get another update later in the year with a more specific release window.

KitGuru Says: Baldur’s Gate 3 is looking very good so far. What did you all think of the gameplay reveal this week?

