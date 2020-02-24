Baldur’s Gate 3 will reportedly launch first as an Early Access title

We already know that we’ll be getting our first look at Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay later this week but it looks like we already have some details on Larian’s release plans. As the studio has done with Divinity Original Sin and its sequel, Baldur’s Gate 3 will start off life as an Early Access title on PC.

During the New York Toy Fair, Wizards of the Coast parent company, Hasbro, updated investors on its digital gaming plans, including new Magic the Gathering updates and more game releases. Importantly, investors were apparently told that Baldur’s Gate 3 will release on Steam Early Access this year.

Larian has nailed the Early Access formula twice already, so this isn’t a huge surprise. During previous rounds in early access, Larian has given players access to a limited amount of story content that expands over time while monitoring feedback to fine tune balance and mechanics. With this news in mind, we should expect the same approach for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Aside from this news, the Hasbro presentation also revealed that Wizards of the Coast is hoping to have a new digital D&D-based game out each year for the foreseeable future.

KitGuru Says: We’ll be hearing a lot more about Baldur’s Gate 3 later this week so be sure to keep an eye out. What do you all think of the game releasing in Early Access? Will you be hopping in early or waiting until development is complete?

