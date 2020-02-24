Western Digital reveals its iNAND Mobile Universal Flash Storage

Western Digital has launched its new iNAND EU521 embedded Universal Flash Storage designed to assist mobile developers to enhance the 5G smartphone experience for users, which makes Western Digital one of the first manufacturers to offer USF 3.1 5G applications and capabilities in commercial storage solutions, with its support for the JEDEC WriteBooster UFS 3.1 standard.

The new iNAND EU521 from Western Digital offers mobile developers the full features of the UFS 3.1 high bandwidth interface, as well as SLC NAND caching. with turbo sequential write speeds up to 800 MB/s, iNAND will improve users mobile experiences such as download in 4K/8K video and large media files from the cloud.

“The SLC caching in the iNAND EU521 with Write Booster offers users several key performance improvements that when coupled with 5G are expected to bring faster movie downloads than ever before. This, and other capabilities make the EU521 a great option for today’s mobile equipment manufacturers,” said senior vice president and general manager, Huibert Verhoeven, Western Digital’s Automotive, Mobile and Emerging business unit.

The iNAND EU521 Universal Flash Storage will be available in 128GB and 256GB capacities and is due to be officially launched in March 2020. Along with boosting download speed of large media files, the iNAND will also improve the performance in mobile gaming due to its fast read/write speeds and meet the growing demand for high-performance smartphone handsets.

Western Digital’s iNAND EU521 solutions for mobile handsets includes 96-layer NAND technology and an advance UFS interface to produce an outstanding user experience for modern smartphones and mobile devices. The iNAND is developed to maintain persistent high performance in data-intensive workloads such as augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: The new iNAND UE521 Universal Flash Storage from Western Digital should help boost performance and the user experience of future smartphone handsets and mobile devices. What do you guys think of this new iNAND from Western Digital?

Become a Patron!