Activision demands Reddit to identify Call of Duty Warzone leaker

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been a target of multiple leaks that mentioned a new Battle Royale mode called Warzone. In one of these leaks, an image shared on Reddit by the user “Assyrian2410” spread throughout the Internet. As the image spread, Activision started to order its takedown on “copyright grounds”. After the takedown, users reported a notice from the publisher that stated the image was copyrighted and it contained “key artwork” of the upcoming “Call of Duty: Warzone”.

After the removal order, Activision has filed a DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) against Reddit, demanding it to identify the leaker. According to Hollywood Reporter, the filling was submitted on February 14 and included the link to the post from Assyrian2410, titled “I found this image online, not sure what it is”. The post has since been taken down.

In the filling, Activision states that “Reddit is the service provider to which the subject of the subpoena-Reddit user ‘Assyrian2410’ – posted infringing Activision content”. In the filling, it’s also stated that the leaked content infringes Activision’s exclusive rights, specifically the ones from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Once the leaker has been identified, Activision plans to seek legal action against the Redditor. It’s still unsure if Reddit will identify the culprit.

The DMCA protects companies like Reddit from cases such as this. If a Reddit user posts copyrighted content, the company isn’t responsible for it. On the other hand, if a company whose rights were infringed ask for the illegal content to be taken down, Reddit will have to do it.

KitGuru says: Do you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Are you interested in Warzone?

Become a Patron!