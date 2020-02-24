Bethesda pulls its games from GeForce Now as the service reaches one million users

Despite Activision Blizzard pulling its games from Nvidia’s GeForce Now, the service has reached one million registered users in three weeks. Unfortunately, that didn’t stop another publisher from backing out on GeForce Now, as Bethesda has also requested that almost all of its games be removed from the platform, excluding Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

As reported by a member of Nvidia’s staff on Nvidia’s forum, starting on February 21 of 2020, “most Bethesda Softworks titles will be removed from the GeForce NOW”. This includes games like Doom, Fallout New Vegas, 3, and 76, the Dishonored series, The Evil Within 2 and The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim. The only exception is Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Bethesda’s sole published game that supports RTX.

According to Techspot, given that DOOM Eternal will be available on day one for Stadia users and the recent actions from Bethesda towards GeForce Now, it seems that the publisher is more interested in Google’s game streaming platform.

Although this is the second major publisher quitting GeForce Now, the platform still has 1500 games available to be streamed. When compared to Stadia’s list of games (27 + Spitlings which will be released tomorrow), Nvidia’s service is still winning on variety. Additionally, the business model of GeForce Now is more budget-friendly than the Stadia one. With Nvidia, the user just has to pay for the service, which is free for standard, 1-hour sessions or $4.99 for the premium tier (limited offer). With Stadia, the user has to buy the game, as it would buy for a console or PC.

This difference in the business model may well be why Bethesda won’t stay on GeForce Now. On Stadia, to play a Bethesda game that you already own, the player will have to buy it for Stadia. On GeForce Now, anyone that already has the game, for example, on Steam, could stream it to a device of their choice.

KitGuru says: Have you tried GeForce Now? Will publishers leaving the service be a deal-breaker for you?

Become a Patron!