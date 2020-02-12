Activision Blizzard pulls its games from GeForce Now

Nvidia officially launched GeForce Now just one week ago, but the cloud gaming service’s library of supported games is already getting a bit of a shake-up. While there is hope that the situation will eventually change, for the time being, Activision Blizzard’s games will no longer be accessible via GeForce Now.

Nvidia announced the change on its own forums, saying that the change was made at Activision’s request, although specific reasoning wasn’t shared. This means games like World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Overwatch and more will no longer be playable through GeForce Now. Nvidia does say that it hopes to “work together with Activision to re-enable these games and more in the future”, so the situation may eventually be resolved.

This is a pretty big blow as Activision Blizzard holds some of the most popular franchises on PC. The odd part is that in order to stream games via GeForce Now, you have to buy them through platforms like Steam or Battle.net, meaning publishers aren’t losing out on any money and are able to reach a wider audience, or keep players engaged more regularly.

With that in mind, this is a very odd move on Activision’s part specifically. In the meantime though, Nvidia is working on enabling more games and many of the most popular titles remain supported on GeForce Now, so users will still have plenty to play.

KitGuru Says: Perhaps Activision is hoping to start its own streaming endeavours, although I still don’t see any harm in letting people stream the PC versions of games they own through another service. This is something to keep an eye on for sure, although there is still the possibility that Activision will come to an agreement with Nvidia to continue supporting the service.

Become a Patron!