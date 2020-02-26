Black Mesa is officially leaving Early Access next week

Just a few weeks ago, the Crowbar Collective released a preview of the upcoming 1.0 update for Black Mesa. The release version promises improved graphics, difficulty tweaks, AI improvements and plenty of bug fixes. Now, after a lengthy development period, Black Mesa will officially be leaving Early Access next week.

Black Mesa has been on our radar for a long time now. This initially started off as a free mod but the team behind the Half-Life remake set more ambitious plans in motion, including the addition of ‘the Xen chapters’. Since the Summer of last year, development has ramped up considerably, with all content now included and the last several months focusing on polish.

“Through luck, hard work, and maybe a bit of ignorance we didn’t shy away from our goal of bringing this game to completion”, Crowbar Collective head, Adam Engles said. “We are proud of what we built. We think this upcoming 1.0 release is the best, most polished, and most fun version of the game yet.”

Black Mesa is set to leave Early Access on March 5th, just ahead of Valve’s own Half-Life: Alyx, which arrives on March 23rd.

KitGuru Says: I’ve owned Black Mesa since it first appeared in Early Access and the game really has come a long way. Are any of you planning on playing this once version 1.0 arrives next week?

