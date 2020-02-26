Stadia gets a new timed exclusive and Pro subscribers get more free games in March

After a quiet period to start off the year, the team behind Stadia has been making more of an effort to keep the community informed. Recent updates have included streaming availability for more smartphones, confirmation that the free streaming tier will be available soon and now, the free games coming to Stadia Pro for March have now been announced.

Currently, Stadia Pro subscribers can claim Destiny 2: The Collection, GYLT, Metro Exodus and Thumper for their streaming library. Farming Simulator 19 is also available but only until February 29th, at which point it will be removed from the list of free Stadia Pro games.

In March, Stadia Pro subscribers will also be able to claim GRID, Steamworld Dig 2 and Steamworld Quest. Aside from that, there are more discounts live on the Stadia store for Pro subscribers, including 50 percent off on Borderlands 3, Dragonball Xenoverse 2 and Kine. NBA 2K20 continues to be 67 percent off, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is 67 percent off and Wolfenstein: Youngblood is 33 percent off.

One of Stadia’s first timed exclusives of 2020 has also released this week. Google didn’t do much to promote this outside of the blog post, but Spitlings is an action arcade game that calls for heavy teamwork. It is supposed to come to other platforms eventually but for now, it is a ‘First on Stadia’ title.

KitGuru Says: This isn’t the most exciting update but its still good to see regular communication. It’ll be interesting to see how a racing game like GRID plays on the cloud too. Have many of you used Stadia since launch? Are you still a Pro subscriber?

Become a Patron!