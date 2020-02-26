Win an MSI MAG CH110 gaming chair!

The best gaming chairs on the market often carry a high price tag, so we wanted to make the upgrade a little easier for one lucky KitGuru reader. This week, we have teamed up with MSI to give away a brand new MSI MAG CH110 gaming chair!

The MAG CH110 uses the tried and true ‘racing seat’ design with a carbon fibre inspired aesthetic. As you can see in our full review, the chair has all of the features you would expect from a £300 gaming chair. We were particularly impressed by the sturdy, well-built design, breathable material and adjustment options.

This time around, we are running the competition through GLEAM, so you can enter via the widget below or directly on the Gleam page, HERE.

Due to the size and weight of this prize, this giveaway is limited to residents of the UK. This competition will run from the 26th of February until the 11th of March. A winner will then be announced within 14 days of the closing date via Gleam as well as on KitGuru and our social media pages.

KitGuru Says: Good luck to all who enter! We’ll be back soon to reveal the winner.

