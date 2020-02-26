Cooler Master 2020 Headsets: MH630 vs MH650 vs MH670 Review

Today we are comparing three headsets from Cooler Masters new MH600 series. With connectivity options ranging from 3.5mm input, USB only and wireless 2.4GHz options, we find out which one could be for you!
Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE
MH630
Specifications:
- Black colour way and purple accents
- Light weight and high density foam in the headband and ear cushion
- 180 degree rotating cups
- Removable omnidirectional boom microphone
- 50mm neodymium drivers
- Multi-platform compatibility
- Detachable Cable & Microphone for Portability
- Convenient Headset Controls
- 5mm jack connectivity
- 5mm splitter included
- Plush carry case included
The Cooler Master MH630 has an MSRP of £54.99. Buy from CCL HERE.
Pros:
- Crisp highs and satisfying lows.
- Sound isolation is above what I expected.
- Price is really good for the quality of the sound
- Cable lock feature is a great idea.
Cons:
- Build quality is average.
- Lead isn’t as long as I am used to.
- Can become uncomfortable over time.
MH650
Specifications:
- Black colour way and grey accents
- Light weight and high density foam in the headband and ear cushion
- 180 degree rotating cups
- Removable omnidirectional boom microphone
- 50mm neodymium drivers
- Multi-platform compatibility
- Detachable cable & microphone for portability
- RGB illumination effect on cups
- Non-detachable USB connectivity
- USB DAC controller for 7.1 virtual surround sound via software driver
- Cooler Master Software compatible
- Volume adjustment, microphone mute and on board controlling
- Plush carry case included
The Cooler Master MH650 has an MSRP of £74.99. Buy from CCL HERE.
Pros:
- RGB.
- Again, sound isolation is above what I expected.
- Mid range price.
- Balanced, realistic sound.
- Loud.
- Customisable via software.
Cons:
- Non removable cable.
- Nearly exactly the same design as the MH630.
- I didn’t see a huge difference when enabling the 7.1 surround.
- Can also become uncomfortable over long sessions.
MH670
Specifications:
- Black colour way with silver and grey accents
- Light weight and high density foam in the headband and ear cushion
- Pleather headband and cups
- 180 degree rotating cups
- Removable omnidirectional boom microphone
- 50mm neodymium drivers
- Multi-platform compatibility
- Detachable cable & microphone for portability
- USB charging cable included
- 5mm jack cable included
- 4GHz wireless dongle included
- USB-A to USB-C adapter included
- USB DAC controller for 7.1 virtual surround sound via software driver
- Cooler Master Software compatible
- Volume adjustment, microphone mute and on board controlling
- 4GHz Wireless transmission
- Long-lasting battery life – up to 25 hours on a single charge
- Plush carry case included
The Cooler Master MH670 has an MSRP of £99.99. Buy from CCL HERE.
Pros:
- Wireless is really convenient.
- Comfortable.
- Lots of options when it comes to connectivity.
- Balanced, realistic sound.
- Pleather didn’t make my ears hot.
- Customisable via software.
Cons:
- Price is higher than the other 2 but you do get more for your money so I will let you decide that one.
- Pleather you love it or hate it
- Does not turn off when no music playing through it
- Again The 7.1 button didn’t seem to do a lot
KitGuru says: Cooler Master has clearly differentiated its three headsets in the MH600 series. We think the MH630 is a great budget headset but if you can afford it, the MH670 is in our opinion the best one to go for due to the added premium features and no fuss wireless connection.