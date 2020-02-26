Cooler Master 2020 Headsets: MH630 vs MH650 vs MH670 Review

Today we are comparing three headsets from Cooler Masters new MH600 series. With connectivity options ranging from 3.5mm input, USB only and wireless 2.4GHz options, we find out which one could be for you!

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

MH630

Specifications:

Black colour way and purple accents

Light weight and high density foam in the headband and ear cushion

180 degree rotating cups

Removable omnidirectional boom microphone

50mm neodymium drivers

Multi-platform compatibility

Detachable Cable & Microphone for Portability

Convenient Headset Controls

5mm jack connectivity

5mm splitter included

Plush carry case included

The Cooler Master MH630 has an MSRP of £54.99. Buy from CCL HERE.

Pros:

Crisp highs and satisfying lows.

Sound isolation is above what I expected.

Price is really good for the quality of the sound

Cable lock feature is a great idea.

Cons:

Build quality is average.

Lead isn’t as long as I am used to.

Can become uncomfortable over time.

MH650

Specifications:

Black colour way and grey accents

Light weight and high density foam in the headband and ear cushion

180 degree rotating cups

Removable omnidirectional boom microphone

50mm neodymium drivers

Multi-platform compatibility

Detachable cable & microphone for portability

RGB illumination effect on cups

Non-detachable USB connectivity

USB DAC controller for 7.1 virtual surround sound via software driver

Cooler Master Software compatible

Volume adjustment, microphone mute and on board controlling

Plush carry case included

The Cooler Master MH650 has an MSRP of £74.99. Buy from CCL HERE.

Pros:

RGB.

Again, sound isolation is above what I expected.

Mid range price.

Balanced, realistic sound.

Loud.

Customisable via software.

Cons:

Non removable cable.

Nearly exactly the same design as the MH630.

I didn’t see a huge difference when enabling the 7.1 surround.

Can also become uncomfortable over long sessions.

MH670

Specifications:

Black colour way with silver and grey accents

Light weight and high density foam in the headband and ear cushion

Pleather headband and cups

180 degree rotating cups

Removable omnidirectional boom microphone

50mm neodymium drivers

Multi-platform compatibility

Detachable cable & microphone for portability

USB charging cable included

5mm jack cable included

4GHz wireless dongle included

USB-A to USB-C adapter included

USB DAC controller for 7.1 virtual surround sound via software driver

Cooler Master Software compatible

Volume adjustment, microphone mute and on board controlling

4GHz Wireless transmission

Long-lasting battery life – up to 25 hours on a single charge

Plush carry case included

The Cooler Master MH670 has an MSRP of £99.99. Buy from CCL HERE.

Pros:

Wireless is really convenient.

Comfortable.

Lots of options when it comes to connectivity.

Balanced, realistic sound.

Pleather didn’t make my ears hot.

Customisable via software.

Cons:

Price is higher than the other 2 but you do get more for your money so I will let you decide that one.

Pleather you love it or hate it

Does not turn off when no music playing through it

Again The 7.1 button didn’t seem to do a lot

KitGuru says: Cooler Master has clearly differentiated its three headsets in the MH600 series. We think the MH630 is a great budget headset but if you can afford it, the MH670 is in our opinion the best one to go for due to the added premium features and no fuss wireless connection.

Become a Patron!