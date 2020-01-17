Cyberpunk 2077 pushed back to September to give extra time for bug fixes

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2020 and while we were all looking forward to getting our hands on it in April, CD Projekt Red needs a bit more time. In an update released last night, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed from April to September.

While Cyberpunk 2077 is now content complete and entirely playable, Night City is so complex that the studio needs “more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing”. CD Projekt Red says that it wants Cyberpunk 2077 to be its “crowning achievement” for this generation, so postponing the launch a few extra months is required to make the game perfect.

While we will no longer be playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the 16th of April, CD Projekt Red will share more regular updates as we get closer to the new September 17th release date.

KitGuru Says: While I am disappointed that Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed back, if the game needs more time, then delaying is always the right move.

