nerdytec launch the Couchmaster CYBOT premium gaming lapboard

For all those PC gamers who prefer to play from the comfort of their living room sofa, nerdytec has announced a new product for you. The Chouchmaster CYBOT is a new premium gaming lapboard designed for comfortable living room PC or laptop users.

nerdytec has announced its most cost-effective premium gaming lapboard. The new Couchmaster CYBOT is the ideal solution for laid back gamers who like to relax on the sofa when gaming on their living room PC. The Couchmaster CYBOT is made from sustainable bamboo with a refined soft-touch surface. The CYBOT includes a laptop cooling system and offers an excellent design for comfortable long gaming sessions.

The integrated cushions on the Couchmaster CYBOT are covered with a military sport looking material and provide a stable structure since parts are equipped with Kevlar armour, meaning the CYBOT is both sturdy and stylish. Notebook or tablet gamers can use the Couchmaster CYBOT without feeling the effects of bad posture from long gaming sessions.

PC gamers can utilise the Couchmaster CYBOT as an ergonomic platform for their mouse and keyboard. Pockets on the sides of the cushions provide a great solution for keeping hardware and peripherals in order. Nerdytec has also included a handy mouse bag to maintain a tidy appearance when not in use.

“The CYBOT provides notebook users with an easy and ergonomic way to surf or game while sitting on their couch,” said Chris Mut, co-founder and CEO of nerdytec. “No longer are they constrained to their desk while surfing or gaming: CYBOT users can now comfortably join console users in their couch gaming experience.”

The nerdytec Couchmaster CYBOT is available to purchase from the nerdytec online store or Amazon, priced at €109 and will be ready for shipping on 20th January 2020.

KitGuru says: Any of you living room gamers looking for a solution to game in comfort on the sofa? The nerdytec Couchmaster CYBOT could be the product for you.

