Over the last couple of decades, the Houser brothers have lead Rockstar with Sam Houser acting as President and Dan Houser taking on creative leadership duties. Dan Houser has been on a break from Rockstar Games after wrapping up development on Red Dead Redemption 2 and now, he is leaving the studio for good.

In an unexpected announcement, Take-Two told investors this week that Dan Houser is leaving Rockstar Games: “After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company. Dan Houser’s last day will be March 11, 2020. We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.”

Sam Houser will continue to be President of Rockstar Games but Dan Houser will be unexpectedly moving on. This is a significant change to say the least, as Dan Houser was a creative lead on many flagship games, including Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Currently, we don’t know who will take on creative leadership in his place, but Grand Theft Auto VI is presumably in the works, so there may already be someone in mind to fill those shoes.

KitGuru Says: Grand Theft Auto V is one of the highest selling video games of all time and still makes a ton of money seven years later. Dan Houser seems to be stepping down after reaching the top but it will be interesting to see what Rockstar Games does next and whether the studio goes through additional changes in the wake of this.

