Digital games generated $9.5 billion worldwide in November 2019

The gaming market has grown tremendously over the last decade but the ‘holiday season’ is usually when we see the biggest uptick in sales. This month, SuperData released its worldwide digital games market analysis, giving us details on how key launches like Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and others performed.

In total, an estimated $9.5 billion was spent on gaming content across PC, Console and Mobile in November 2019, which is a 5 percent increase compared to November 2018. Mobile made up the majority of revenue though, accounting for 59 percent of total spending.

League of Legends was the stop grossing PC game of the month, followed by Dungeon Fighter Online, Crossfire, Fantasy Westward Journey Online II, World of Warcraft, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, World of Tanks, Roblox and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

On the console side, the top ten digital games of November 2019 were; Pokemon Sword and Shield, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, NBA 2K20, Death Stranding, GTA V, Fortnite, Madden NFL 20 and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

One of the standout highlights here is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which appears in the top ten for both PC and console. According to SuperData, the game outsold Battlefront II with 2.14 million digital sales in November. Meanwhile, Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 seemed to underperform on PC, selling an estimated 408,000 copies during November.

There are a number of factors to consider for Red Dead Redemption 2’s PC release. For starters, the Steam release was delayed until December, giving buyers the option of picking it up directly for the Rockstar Games Launcher, or via the Epic Games Store. Aside from that, there were a number of issues with the PC version at launch, which have taken several patches to fully iron out.

KitGuru Says: Red Dead Redemption 2 missing the top ten on PC is surprising to me, although much of the list is dominated by either bigger franchises, or highly popular F2P titles that generate a lot of revenue through microtransactions. I am pleased to see Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the list though- perhaps that will help convince EA that single-player games are indeed a worthwhile investment.

