Dishonored and Wolfenstein go DRM-free on GOG, Bethesda publisher sale live

Bethesda has been supporting GOG for a few years now, offering up DRM-free versions of older Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Quake titles. Now, a few newer titles have been added to the library, accompanied by a catalogue-wide Bethesda Publisher Sale.

As usual, each game offered through GOG is DRM-free, so you can download it and play at your leisure without worrying about account log-ins or online store checks. Newly added games to the Bethesda catalogue on GOG include Dishonored: Definitive Edition, Dishonored 2, Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider, Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood.

As part of the publisher sale, you will find games at up to 75% off, so Dishonored: Complete Collection is down from £54.99 to £16.49, you can grab both Wolfenstein: The New Order and The Old Blood in a £5.99 bundle, Fallout 3: GOTY Edition and Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition are going for £4.49 each.

Of course, you will also find discounts on legacy titles too, like Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Fallout 1/2/Tactics, Quake 1-4, DOOM etc. You can see the full sale, HERE.

KitGuru Says: I already own a few of these games through GOG, although I am tempted to grab Dishonored now that it has joined the library. Are any of you picking up something from the GOG Bethesda sale?

