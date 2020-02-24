EA has cancelled an unannounced Star Wars game but Fallen Order sequel is coming

Given how disastrous the launch of Star Wars Battlefront 2 was, a sequel wasn’t necessarily expected for 2020. However, it turns out that EA was working on a spin-off of sorts, although that game has been cancelled, as has the game that was rising from the ashes of Ragtag, the project that Visceral was working on before closing down.

As reported by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, EA has recently been shaking up a few things internally, This began with EA Vancouver transitioning into support studio roles for Anthem and Apex Legends, meanwhile Criterion is working on Need for Speed once again. With all of that in mind, the small Battlefront spin-off title that EA Vancouver was working on has now been scrapped.

The game was codenamed ‘Viking’ and was due to release in Fall 2020 alongside next-gen consoles. EA Vancouver and Criterion were working on the game but heads soon began butting over creative decisions, with one source describing it as a ‘too many cooks’ situation. Because it looked like the game would not meet a 2020 deadline, EA executives decided to pull the plug.

This follows on from efforts on ‘Orca’, the codename for the game based on Visceral’s cancelled ‘Ragtag’. Star Wars is still in a turbulent position at EA but there is a small bit of good news here, as EA has apparently approved a sequel for Jedi: Fallen Order, while EA Motive has a new Star Wars game that is described as ‘unusual’.

KitGuru Says: While it is disappointing that two more unannounced games have now been cancelled, at least we know two more are still in the works- including a sequel to the praised Jedi: Fallen Order. What would you all like to see in the next Star Wars game?

