Final Fantasy VII Remake gets a new story trailer

While the recent Final Fantasy VII Remake delay was a bit of a downer, Square Enix is swiftly lifting our spirits with a brand new trailer for the game. Better yet, the trailer acts as the debut for the remake’s theme song, composed by Nobuo Uematsu.

The trailer mostly features cinematic cutscenes but there are some short bits of gameplay mixed in too.

There are plenty of big story moments teased too, which long-time Final Fantasy VII fans will appreciate, as will newcomers to the game.

Originally, Final Fantasy VII Remake was due to release on the 3rd of March 2020 but it has since been pushed back to the 10th of April. The game will remain a PS4 exclusive until next year, at which point, it could come to other platforms.

KitGuru Says: This is a pretty solid trailer, although I’m still a little confused about the ‘episodic’ approach Square Enix is taking with this remake. The first game will take place in Midgar but I’d want to know more about the sequel before getting invested. Are any of you looking forward to Final Fantasy VII Remake?

