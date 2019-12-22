Google Stadia gets achievements system

Google has been slowly adding new features and games to Stadia since it’s launch last month. There is still a long way to go before the service fully lives up to its potential but for now, at least most of the important basics are now in place, including an Achievements system.

Achievements have become a big thing in the gaming landscape since the mid 2000s and nowadays, all games launch with them across major platforms, with the exception of the a Nintendo Switch. On Stadia, achievements are now available, so you’ll get little notifications while playing as you would on Xbox, PlayStation or PC.

There is still work to be done though. Right now, there is no way to track your achievements through the Stadia mobile app, nor is there an overall ‘gamer score’ system. These additional functions should come a bit later on though.

Google also just added the last few games of the year to Stadia this week, while also acquiring Typhoon Studios to help boost first-party game development. With all of that now in place, it will be interesting to see how Stadia continues to expand throughout 2020.

KitGuru Says: Have many of you tried Google Stadia so far? Have you been impressed, or have you faced issues?

