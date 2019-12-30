Last UK top-ten video game chart of 2019 released, digital tracking coming in 2020

2019 has been a great year for video games from beginning to end. We’ve now passed the last full week of the year, so we’ve also got our final top ten weekly video game chart for the year, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare unsurprisingly leading the way.

As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, this chart is going to be the last one supplied by GfK. Over the years, GfK has tracked the weekly best selling games at retail, meaning digital sales aren’t counted. In 2020, chart tracking will switch over to GSD, which tracks physical sales as well as digital sales from publishers that choose to share that information. Unfortunately, notable publishers like Bethesda and Nintendo don’t share their digital sales numbers, so not all digital games are counted, but it is still a good step forward compared to physical-only tracking.

Now without further ado, here is the last GfK top ten video game chart, marking the week ending on December 27th:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Luigi’s Mansion 3 Grand Theft Auto V Borderlands 3 Just Dance 2020 Pokemon Sword Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

Borderlands 3 And GTA V managed to push back into the top ten for the final week of the year. The top five games on the list all managed to retain their same positions compared to the week before.

Just Dance 2020 has slipped from 7th place to 8th, while Pokemon Sword has slipped from 6th place to 9th. Crash Team Racing has managed to maintain its position in the 10th slot.

Starting next week, we’ll be getting charts that include physical and digital sales, so it will be interesting to see how things shake up.

KitGuru Says: Nintendo has taken up several slots in the top ten all year, with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe being a particularly consistent performer. Did any of you pick up a new game this week? What did you end up grabbing?

