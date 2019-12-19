Ray-tracing and DLSS support now in ‘Deliver Us The Moon’

Just yesterday, Nvidia announced six more titles set to get ray-tracing support but Team Green kept one more announcement up its sleeve for today. This afternoon, Deliver Us The Moon is getting an update on PC, adding in support for both ray-tracing and DLSS.

RTX support has been teased for this game since it first came out in October. Now from today onward, you can play through the space mystery with real-time ray-traced reflections and shadows to create more realistic lighting. This is also one of the first games set in space to get ray-tracing support, so it will be a particularly interesting showcase for it.

Deliver Us The Moon is developed by KeokeN Interactive and is built on Unreal Engine 4, so it was already impressive visually. The game is described as a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future where earth’s own natural resources are depleted. It’s a story-driven game, so if you want something new to spend a couple of days exploring, then this game is worth a look.

You can get Deliver Us The Moon on Steam and GOG for 20% off until January, bringing the price down to £15.99.

KitGuru Says: This game completely slipped under my radar but the story premise sounds so interesting that I might have to give it a shot over the Christmas break. Have any of you played this already? Are you planning on picking it up over the winter sales?

Become a Patron!