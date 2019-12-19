Xbox hosts ‘Countdown to 2020’ sale, featuring over 500 titles

As the year winds to a close, and 2020 steadily approaches, Microsoft has taken the opportunity to host an end of year sale, featuring over 500 titles, at a discount of up to 85% off. The sale is running from today until the 2nd of January. Those who have Xbox Live Gold will be able to benefit even more from the sale, with games being discounted further for its members.

With the recent announcement of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 at The Game Awards, there is plenty of time to go back and experience the first part of Senua’s journey, with Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. The game is currently £14.99 (40% off) or £12.49 with Xbox Live Gold (50% off).

If you’re looking for a game to last you the entire winter holiday, then look no further than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition. Featuring over 75 hours of main story content, and almost 200 hours if you wished to do everything available in the game, The Witcher 3 will serve you well if you’re looking to get lost in a world for the entirety of the holiday. Containing both expansions, the game will set you back £13.99 (60% off), or £10.49 with Xbox Live Gold (70% off).

If you enjoy spending your Christmas holiday with your family, then The Jackbox Party Pack 6 could serve as a fun evening for everyone. Released in October, the latest party pack features 4 new party games, and a returning favourite. The Jackbox Party Pack 6 is available for £18.74 (25% off), but can be had for £16.24 with Xbox Live Gold (35% off).

These are but 3 of the over 500 titles available on sale until the 2nd of January, so be sure to check them out while you can. The full list of Xbox One titles can be found HERE, while the list of Xbox 360 games can be found HERE. To check out the Windows titles on sale, click HERE.

KitGuru says: what are your plans for the winter holiday? Which games will you be playing? What has been the best deal in gaming for 2019, in your opinion? Let us know down below.

