Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will be the first single-player game in the series

Just a couple of weeks ago, Riot announced ‘Riot Forge’, a new publishing arm aimed at partnering with third-party developers to create story-driven single-player games for the League of Legends IP. The very first project under this new initiative has now been announced, titled ‘Ruined King: A League of Legends Story’.

The naming scheme here will take some inspiration from the spin-off Star Wars movies, adding ‘A League of Legends Story’ to the title. You can see the trailer for ‘Ruined King’ below:

Airship Syndicate, the studio behind Darksiders Genesis, is developing Ruined King, which will see players take on the roles of several champions in a turn-based RPG format. The story is set after Burning Tides and will feature locations like Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles.

We don’t know much more about the game beyond that just yet but the studio has teased that the game will shake-up the traditional turn-based formula somehow.

KitGuru Says: This is the sort of direction that I’ve thought many popular multiplayer games should go, especially the ones that put additional time into crafting lore and creating interesting characters. It has taken a long time for us to get to this point but if League of Legends’ first attempts prove successful, then we could see more developers expand their competitive esports games into the single-player realm.

