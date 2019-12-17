PlayStation announces new back button attachment for the Dualshock 4

In a surprise announcement by PlayStation, the Dualshock 4 will be receiving an official attachment which adds two back buttons to the controller, allowing for a more versatile playstyle. The “Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment for PS4” will allow you to “Map up to 16 different actions to the two back buttons and keep track of your customised setup via the integrated OLED display”. The accessory will be launching on the 14th of February in Europe, for €29.99.

The attachment promises to “elevate your gameplay by delivering more versatility and performance, while maintaining the comfort and feel of the Dualshock 4 wireless controller you’ve come to love”. It does this by adding “two programmable and highly tactile back buttons, allow[ing] you to utilize more of your hand to shorten your response time and gives you more flexibility in competitive gameplay”.

The attachment allows you to assign various buttons to the two back buttons, with multiple profiles, allowing for an in depth customisation of the controller. The buttons will provide tactical feedback, making them feel like a natural extension of the Dualshock 4. This has been achieved thanks to its in-house development by PlayStation – this isn’t a third party licensed creation, such as the Hori controller or Nacon Revolution Pro.

The Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment was designed with competitive play in mind, and so it features “an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments”. For those of you who wish the Dualshock 4 had a little bit more customisability and functionality, but don’t want to pay more than double the price for a Scuf controller, the Dualshock 4 Back button Attachment could serve as a good alternative.

The attachment will go on sale from the 14th of February 2020, and will cost €29.99 (UK pricing is TBD). More information can be found here.

KitGuru says: What do you think of this accessory? Is it something you’d be interested in? What changes would you like to see PlayStation make with the Dualshock 5? Let us know down below.

Become a Patron!