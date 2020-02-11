The Division 2’s first major expansion takes players back to New York City

One of the big changes made for The Division 2 was the swapping out of the open world map, moving players on from the snowy streets of New York City to Washington D.C. Now as we head towards the game’s second year, Ubisoft is planning to bring players back to The Big Apple, with a new expansion, story and revamped progression system.

The Division 2: Warlords of New York is set to be the largest update yet, taking players back to Manhattan to revisit some old enemies. The story will focus on stopping Aaron Keener, a rogue agent formerly allied with The Division. Keener has taken control of lower Manhattan, with four lieutenants guarding over territory.

This expansion will push the game’s level cap up to 40 and introduce new gear, including high level exotic items. The new announcement video, which you can see above, goes over the situation in NYC and the enemies you can expect to face as you try to clean things up.

There will be new endgame content set in New York City too, so this seems to be a fairly large expansion for the game, expanding the in-game world and filling it up with new content. Currently, The Division 2: Warlords of New York is set to release on the 3rd of March 2020. If you still need to pick up the base game, then it is on sale currently across all platforms, with pricing currently set at $2.99 in the US.

KitGuru Says: I enjoyed The Division 2 but I definitely enjoyed the NYC setting more than Washington D.C. With that in mind, I’ll be looking forward to seeing more of this expansion and just how much of the original map is explorable once again. What do you all think of The Division 2’s first major expansion? Is this going to bring you back into the game?

