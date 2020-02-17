Ubisoft is making a Triple-A VR game based on one of its ‘greatest IPs’

Virtual escape rooms for arcade locations aren’t the only VR projects that Ubisoft is working on. After a break from ‘high budget’ VR game development, Ubisoft is hiring as it begins work on an “unannounced AAA” VR game based on one of the publisher’s “greatest IPs”.

Ubisoft has several standout IP, ranging from Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs all the way to forgotten gems like Splinter Cell and Prince of Persia. The latter is already getting a VR escape room and we’ve seen similar style games created around Assassin’s Creed, so perhaps Ubisoft is targeting something different here.

Specifically, Ubisoft is hiring a Narrative Designer for this project, who will work out of Ubisoft’s offices in Germany. The designer will need to be well versed in supplying “a strong narration through active means”, meaning gameplay, mechanical systems, characters etc.

We have no idea which IP could be involved here, but there was talk last year of Ubisoft reaching an agreement with Oculus to create two VR titles based on Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed, so perhaps this is where those efforts begin.

KitGuru Says: While there are some stealth games created for VR, nothing has really reached ‘Splinter Cell’ levels of excellence, so it would certainly be interesting to see Ubisoft take on that challenge. However, there is also the possibility that the publisher wants to start off with a safer bet, as its other franchises remain well established in the modern gaming landscape.

Become a Patron!