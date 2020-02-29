You can get Black Desert Online for free on Steam right now

We’re at a slow point in the year for game releases, so you might be looking to try something new. With that in mind, Pearl Abyss is having a 100% off sale on Black Desert Online on Steam, you don’t just get to play this weekend, the game will be yours to keep.

Black Desert Online has been available in Europe and North America for around four years now. During that time, the game has gone through its ups and downs, particularly where the in-game cash shop is concerned. In 2018, the game was ‘remastered’, bringing graphical and performance improvements.

Combat is action-based and the character creator is amongst the best around. This is a sandbox MMO though, so there is very little hand-holding, leaving players to figure out their own path, something that could put some players off.

To get Black Desert Online for free, all you need to do is head over to the Steam Store page, add the game to your account, install it and then launch it once before 4PM CET on March 2nd. If you do all of that, the game is officially yours. If you just add the game to your Steam account and don’t download or launch it though, then you will need to buy the game to play after March 2nd.

KitGuru Says: I don’t have enough experience with Black Desert Online to make a judgement on quality, although its visuals are very impressive. Have any of you played BDO before? Are you grabbing it while it is free on Steam?

