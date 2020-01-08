CES 2020: Western Digital unveils new portable storage devices

CES 2020 is reaching its halfway point today and we have already seen a stack of innovative and exciting new products launching at the event in the last few days. Western Digital has announced the world’s highest capacity, pocket-sized portable SSD from its SanDisk line, along with other brand-new storage solutions.

The SanDisk 8TB SSD prototype has been demonstrated at CES 2020 by Western Digital. The world’s highest capacity portable SSD features a SuperSpeed 20Gbps USB interface protocol, its high capacity and extreme transfer speed will no doubt make it ideal for content creators who need fast access to large media files while on the go. At the moment the device is in a prototype stage so is not available for purchase just yet.

Western Digital has been showcasing other storage solutions at CES 2020 too, including the all-new 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive which is the company’s latest dual connector drive, compatible with the latest USB Type-C equipped smartphones and laptops. The device features an all-metal housing, USB Type-C connection on one end and a Type-A on the other, meaning users can use the flash drive to easily transfer files between a huge range of USB enabled systems.

Another industry first for Western Digital is its WD_black P50 game Drive SSD, it’s the first device of its type to feature a SuperSpeed USB 2.0 interface. The P50 is available in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities to provide PC and console gamers with ultra-fast, high capacity storage solutions in a small and portable form factor. Western Digital has also unveiled two new Xbox-licensed drives, the WD_black P10 game Drive and WD_black D10 Game Drive, the D10 features a huge 12TB capacity, both devices are available to purchase now, starting from $69.99.

Additionally, Western Digital has introduced a new smart photo management device, the SanDisk ibi offers users a local storage solution that works as a personal cloud to store photos and video content. The SanDisk ibi is available in 1TB capacity and includes a companion app for users to wirelessly connect the device with their smartphone to automatically backup, organize and privately share content.

KitGuru says: Some handy new portable storage solutions available from Western Digital and SanDisk. The prototype 8TB portable SSD sound really impressive. What do you guys think of these new storage devices from Western Digital?

