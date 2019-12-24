Honor discounts its smartphone devices for the festive period

Tis the season for discounts, and smartphone manufacturer Honor realises this. Throughout the festive period and into January the company will be offering discounts of up to £50 on some of its flagship devices including the latest 9X smartphone.

Honor devices getting discounts during the festive period include the Honor 20 which is the company’s gaming handset featuring industry-leading GPU Turbo 3.0 which boost the devices gaming capabilities by providing users with a visual and tactile experience.

Along with the Honor 20 series, the company’s 9X handset will also be discounted, the 9X is Honor’s first device to feature a pop-up front-facing camera that allows for high-quality imagery and creates a notch-free display experience. The pop-up front-facing camera has a built-in sensor that automatically retracts the camera before hitting the ground if the user accidentally drops it.

The Honor 10 Lite budget handset will have some cash knocked off its price over the festive period too. The Honor 10 Lite’s AI-powered camera is capable of recognising eight realtime scenarios and can identify different environments instantly to provide easy photography with great results. The front camera in the Honor 10 Lite features 3D facial recognition and light fusion technology to ensure you will always look great in those festive selfies.

Discounted Honor devices from 18th December 2019 – 31st January 2020:

Model RRP Discounted RRP Honor 20 Pro £449.99 £399.99 Honor 20 £329.99 £299.99 Honor 9X £249.99 £219.99 Honor 20 Lite £199.99 £189.99 Honor 10 Lite £179.99 £149.99

Discounted Honor devices for the festive period are available from Amazon UK, Carphone Warehouse, Argos, John Lewis And Very until 31st January 2020.

KitGuru says: Have you got all your Christmas shopping done now or are you one of those who truly leaves it until the last minute? If you are, then there is still time for you to pick up an Honor device at a discounted price for a Christmas gift.

