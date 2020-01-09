CES 2020: MediaTek unveils the new Dimensity 800 5G SoC

With the Dimensity 800 SoC, MediaTek is planning to bring the full feature-set of a flagship to the mid-range 5G smartphones of the future. This new 7nm chip will combine multimedia, connectivity, AI, and imaging innovations in one SoC, expected to launch in 1H 2020.

The Dimensity 800 has a MediaTek 5G modem built-in, creating a single compact envelope. This modem supports two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) for “30% wider high speed layer coverage, more seamless 5G handover, and higher average throughput performance” when compared to 1CC CA or no-CA.

This SoC was engineered to support both SA and NSA sub-6Ghz networks, multi-mode for most cellular generations (2G to 5G), DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing), and VoNR (Voice over New Radio) for voice and data delivery through 5G.

The CPU on the chip combines four “big performance cores” (Arm Cortex-A76) and four “power-efficient cores” (Arm Cortex-A55), both clocked at up to 2GHz. As stated by MediaTek, this CPU design is the first in the mid-range sector.

For the SoC’s GPU, there are four cores of Dimensity 1000-class GPU IP alongside MediaTek’s HyperEngine, which boosts the hardware clock speeds. This might come in handy, as it also supports up to 90Hz of refresh rate in Full HD+ displays.

Regarding AI, MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 comes with a MediaTek APU 3.0 with four cores, delivering up to 2.4 TOPs. This design is ideal for FP16 (half-precision floating point) used for AI cameras.

Camera support is at the flagship level, with up to four concurrent cameras, and sensors with as much as 64MP. It also supports “AI-camera enhancements”, such as AI-autofocus, auto exposure, auto white balance, noise reduction, high-dynamic-range (AI HDR), dedicated facial detection hardware, and “the world’s first multi-frame 4K video HDR capability (Video HDR)”.

KitGuru says: Have you ever used any device with a MediaTek SoC? What do you think of its performance? Would you rather choose a device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip instead of a MediaTek?

