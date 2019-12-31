AVITA set to unveil a new range of colourful metal chassis laptops at CES

To follow on from its successful Clarus and Liber laptops, AVITA is planning to debut its stylish Admiror and Pura designs at CES 2020 next week. The company claims it will continue to disrupt the consumer tech market with these new artfully designed laptops.

AVITA’s new Admiror laptop is a CES 2020 Innovation Award honouree and the ultra-slim and lightweight laptop boasts an all-metal chassis design that draws inspiration from Gothic architecture with its colourful modern style.

The Admiror and Pura range build on the company’s traditional colourful device designs and offer a selection of premium metallic finishes. Avita says the aim of the Admiror and Pura range is to provide consumers with a family of products to choose from that feature colourful designs and specifications which will meet the user’s unique functionality requirements.

AVITA’s Admiror range offers high specifications and are available with 4K touchscreen displays. The devices are powered by Intel Core i7 processors while the Pura range is targeted at busy users seeking on the go performance with a lightweight build and featuring the high quality, name brand specifications that modern users have come to expect.

Both the AVITA Admiror and Pura laptops will be available to purchase from Amazon in the US, we are unsure whether the new AVITA laptops will reach the UK market. However, the company will be at CES where you can experience the new devices for yourself in the Las Vegas Convention Centre, Central Hall at booth number 12013 to find out more detailed information.

