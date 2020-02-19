ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Review

Rating: 7.5.

The ROG Strix Impact II is a lightweight, ambidextrous gaming mouse that has been ‘co-designed with pro gamers for optimal performance,’ while still maintaining a low price tag. We put this mouse under the microscope to see just how good it is, and if it can really help you join the ranks of the pro gamers.

Specifications:



Tracking: Optical

6,200 DPI optical sensor with a four-level DPI switch for sensitivity adjustment.

220 IPS

1000hz polling rate

30g max acceleration

OS Support: Windows® 10

Dimensions: L120 x H62.5 x W39.5mm

Weight: 75g without cable

Colour: Black – Semi transparent, two part plastic shell

50m click lifespan

Omron switches

USB 2.0

Compatible switch list for ROG switch socket:

Omron D2F Series switches: D2F, D2F-F, D2F-01, D2F-01F

Omron D2FC Series switches: D2FC-3M, D2FC-F-7N, D2FC-F-7N(10M), D2FC-F-7N(20M)

The ASUS ROG STRIX IMPACT II has an MSRP of £44.99, Amazon UK is currently selling it for £52.14 HERE!

Pros:

Lightweight.

Ambidextrous.

Thin design.

Changeable switches are great to expand lifespan and adds customisation.

Great specs.

Affordable price.

Cons:

The linear design with little support for your thumb and pinkie.

Not ideal for claw grip as the material is very slippery.

Material makes hands sweat.

Plastic design feels a bit cheap.

Plain design.

Scroll wheel is has very little resistance.

The rubber cable is prone to kinking.

KitGuru says: This mouse is basic when it comes to design and functionality but considering the price it is a decent option for any aspiring pro gamers out there.

