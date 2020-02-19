Philips introduce a new eco-friendly 243B1 Full HD monitor

MMD has announced a new eco-friendly spec Full HD monitor from Philips. The 243B1 series features handy USB docking technology and multiple connectivity options to the 24-inch Full HD display, with features that offer optimal comfort and productivity.

One of the main features of the 243B1 monitor from Philips is the integrated simplicity of USB-C one-cable docking. Users simply connect their notebook to the monitor via a single, reversible USB Type-C cable to enjoy high-speed USB 3.2 data transfer to display content, while charging the notebook at the same time.

The Philips 243B1 is also designed to offer exceptional comfort and convenience to the user with Flicker-Free technology and a LowBlue mode designed to reduce eye strain, along with a fully adjustable SmartErgoBase that provides swivel, tilt and pivot adjustment, for ergonomic comfort and easy cable management.

As well as being designed for optimal comfort and ergonomics, the Philips 243B1 also includes multiple connectivity options, with ports to connect devices via DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4 as well as USB 3.2 Gen 2 and RJ45 Ethernet.

The 243B1 monitor is also very environmentally friendly since it complies with numerous standard and certifications such as EnergyStar 8.0, EPEAT, TCO Certified Edge and RoHS. The 243B1 also includes a built-in PowerSensor that automatically detects a user’s presence and adjusts brightness levels in response, this ensures a longer monitor lifespan and offers energy savings of up to 80%.

Other energy-saving features of the Philips 243B1 include a LightSensor to adjust brightness according to lighting conditions and a Zero Power Switch that ensures zero energy is consumed by the monitor when it is turned off. The 243B1 is manufactured from 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and is completely free of harmful substances such as mercury, lead and PVC/BFR, which makes it eco-friendly too.

The Philips 243B1 Full HD monitor will be available in March this year with an RRP of £239.

KitGuru says: An eco-friendly, energy-saving monitor from Philips with Full HD image output and USB Type-C docking for viewing content on notebooks while charging at the same time, all for under £240. What more could you possibly want?

