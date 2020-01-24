Patriot launch the Viper V380 Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound PC Gaming Headset

During CES 2020 we got our first look at a new gaming headset from Patriot Viper. The Viper V380 was unveiled at CES but today Patriot has officially made the headset available to purchase, well in the U.S at least.

The new Viper V380 gaming headset from Patriot is a big upgrade from the previous V370. The new V380 features Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound to deliver crystal clear audio quality with excellent environmental noise isolation for immersive hardcore gaming and theatre-grade audio playback experience.

The Headset is equipped with 53mm neodymium speaker drivers and is designed with an ergonomic concept of hinged and oversized ear cushions with a protein-leather headband to provide maximum comfort for gamers during long gaming sessions, or while just relaxing watching a 4K movie.

Another feature of the Viper V380 gaming headset is an omnidirectional microphone that includes environmental noise cancellation (ENC) capability. The V380’s microphone should provide excellent audio clarity for communicating with teammates even during intense multiplayer battles while cancelling out background noise interference.

Patriot Viper V380 headset features:

7.1 Virtual Surround Sound with Hi-Fi 53 mm Neodymium Drivers

Ergonomic closed-ear design for passive noise cancellation and convenient on-ear volume controls

Omnidirectional, Detachable Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Microphone

Customizable full-spectrum RGB illumination with Viper Software

USB Interface with durable braided 2.1 m cable

Not only does the Viper V380 gaming headset provide excellent audio quality, it looks great too since Patriot has enhanced the appearance with RGB lighting. The V380 can be customised with the full spectrum of RGB illumination, various pre-programmed lighting patterns and colours can be controlled via the Viper RGB software to synchronise the headset with your setup.

The Patriot Viper V380 Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound PC Gaming Headset is backed by a two-year warranty for peace of mind and can be purchased in the U.S now for $89.99.

KitGuru says: What do you guys think of the new Viper V380 gaming headset from Patriot? do you like the looks of the specification and the improved appearance of the RGB lighting?

