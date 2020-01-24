Kioxia Toshiba RC500 500GB SSD Review

Rating: 8.0.

1. Introduction 2. Toshiba RC500 500GB 3. Testing Methodology 4. CrystalDiskMark 5. ATTO Disk Benchmark 6. AS SSD 7. IOMETER 8. 128KB Sequential Performance 9. 4K Random Read v QD Performance 10. 4K Random Write v QD Performance 11. 4K 70/30 Mixed Performance 12. Throughput 13. PCMark 8 - Storage Consistency 14. PCMark 8 - Individual Test Suites 15. PCMark 8 Storage Test - Individual Test Suites 16. Performance Stability 17. Real Life File Testing 18. Closing Thoughts 19. View All Pages

The latest addition to Kioxia’s family of M.2 NVMe SSDs is the Toshiba RC500. Aimed at the value end of the market, the RC500 is the first consumer drive launched that uses the company’s latest 96-layer BiCS4 3D TLC NAND.

The RC500 comes in just two capacities, 250GB and 500GB and uses the latest 96-layer BiCS4 3D TLC NAND in combination with an in-house Toshiba 4-channel controller, details of which, are extremely hard to find.



Kioxia quote performance figures of up to 1,700MB/s for Sequential reads for both capacities with Sequential writes rated as up to 1,200MB/s for the 250GB model and up to 1,600MB/s for the 500GB unit.

Random read/write figures for the two drives are up to 190,000 IOPS for reads and 290,000 IOPS for writes for the 250GB model while the 500GB drive gets ratings of up to 290,000 IOPS for reads with writes at up to 390,000 IOPS.

Power consumption for the 500GB drive is quoted as 3.9W typical active and 50mW and 5mW for PS3 and PS4 power states respectively.

The endurance of the drive is quoted as 200TB TBW and Kioxia back the drive with a 5-year warranty.

Physical Specifications:

Usable Capacities: 500GB.

NAND Components: Toshiba 96-layer BiCS4 3D TLC NAND.

NAND Controller: Toshiba.

Cache: 512MB DDR4-2400MHz.

Interface: PCIe 3.0 Gen3 x4 / NVMe 1.3c.

Form Factor: M.2 2280.

Dimensions: 80 x 22 x 2.23mm.

Drive Weight: 6.9g.

Firmware Version: ECFA125

Become a Patron!