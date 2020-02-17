Thrustmaster announce the T-LCM sim racing pedal set

Thrustmaster has added to its sim racing ecosystem with the introduction of a new racing pedal set. The T-LCM pedals are the company’s most advanced set to date and feature Thrustmaster’s HallEffect AccuRate Technology (H.E.A.R.T) magnetic sensor system that provides an extended lifespan with precise accelerator and clutch pedals.

With a combination of H.E.A.R.T technology for accelerator and clutch, plus the Load Cell force sensor integrated into the brake pedal allows for an impressive range of adjustment and configuration of the T-LCM, making them the ideal choice for all types of sim racing setups and driving styles.

H.E.A.R.T technology offers a 16-bit resolution to provide sim racers with 65,536 data values per pedal. A Load Cell sensor in the brake pedal allows users to apply up to 220lb / 100kg of pressure to the brake pedal, with a set of six springs included that offer customisation and adjustable brake pedal feel and response.

The T-LCM pedal set features premium non-slip metal pedals mounted on a sturdy structure that has been tried and tested by the most seasoned sim racers to ensure optimal grip and enhanced feel and durability, even after many hours of use. A large textured footrest stops the drivers’ feet from sliding around. The whole unit weighs 11lb / 5kg and features adjustable height, spacing and vertical/horizontal inclination allowing the pedals to be set up for maximum comfort.

Another great feature of the Thrustmaster T-LCM pedal set is compatibility with the company’s previous pedal heads from the T3PA or T3PA-PRO pedal sets, so owners of these previous Thrustmaster pedals sets will be able to use the pedal heads that they are most comfortable with. Thrustmaster has also introduced some new accessories to the T-LCM ecosystem such as the T-LCM Cockpit Adaptor, T-LCM Rubber Grip and the T-Pedals Stand.

The new T-LCM pedal set from Thrustmaster is compatible with PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, its available to pre-order now, priced at £179.99 and is expected to become commercially available from 26th March 2020.

KitGuru says: These new T-LCM pedals look like a high quality and durable pedal set, all the adjustability and customisation options mean they should suit any type of driving style or sim racing setup. What do you guys think of them?

