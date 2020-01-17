Sharkoon announces four new gaming accessories

Sharkoon is adding to its gaming accessories portfolio this week with the announcement of four new products. The company has launched the Sharkoon backpack, SKILLER SGP2 XXL mouse mat, X-Rest ALU headset stand and the Elite Shark WR200 ergonomic wrist rest.

Sharkoon claims that all these new products will offer performance at a reasonable price, the new backpack from Sharkoon is manufactured from high-quality 600D polymer for high scuff and abrasion resistance. As well as being tough, the Sharkoon Backpack is also water-resistant and easy to clean. The backpack includes various sections and pockets and with a 16-litre volume, it’s ideal for carrying a notebook or tablet in its padded compartments. The Sharkoon Backpack is available for €34.99.

The new SKILLER SGP2 XXL mouse mat offers a large gaming surface, big enough to fit both your mouse and keyboard with its 900mm x 400mm area. The underside of the mouse mat is equipped with a rubber anti-slip material to keep it firmly held in place on the desk. The top of the SKILLER SGP2 XXL features a graffiti design, ideal to hide any unwanted scuffs or marks from lengthy gaming sessions and a stitched edging helps prevent it from fraying. The Sharkoon SKILLER SGP2 XXL can be purchased for just €17.99.

As well as the new backpack and mouse mat, Sharkoon has launched a new headset stand. The X-Rest ALU is the ideal companion for gamers who like to keep their rig looking tidy. With its stylish design and sturdy construction, the X-Rest ALU is the perfect place to store a gaming headset after use. Silicone feet on the base ensures the X-Rest ALU remains stable and a silicone pad on the top arm means the headset will be held securely. The X-Rest ALU is available priced at €19.99.

Finally, Sharkoon has launched an ergonomic wrist rest for gamers who spend long periods at the keyboard. The Elite Shark WR200 helps raise the arms for a more comfortable and ergonomic position, to reduce strain and tension while typing or gaming. An easy to clean synthetic leather covering is applied over a comfortable memory foam that adapts to the user’s writs for comfortable posture. The Elite Shark WR200 measures 478mm x 100mm x 24mm and is priced at €19.99.

KitGuru says: Sharkoon has launched some good looking new gaming accessories here, are you guys interested in picking up any of these when they hit the shelves?

