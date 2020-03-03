Mountain Everest Keyboard Kickstarter goes live

Last month, Mountain popped up on our radar with the first teaser for its upcoming mechanical keyboard. Several of us here at KitGuru are keyboard nerds, so we’ve been following this one closely, tracking the various teaser posts as things ramped up. Now today, the Mountain Everest keyboard kickstarter has gone live, delivering one of the most promising and feature-packed mechanical keyboards to date.

The Everest keyboard includes several interesting features, including integrated display keys that can be assigned to any game or application, a modular media dock with a display dial, a magnetic and removable numpad and magnetic feet with multiple levels of height adjustment for ultimate control. The body of the keyboard uses double-plated aluminium, so it should be sturdy and built to last.

As you would expect, RGB lighting does play a role, with LEDs going around the edge of the keyboard and per-key backlighting. Speaking of keys, the Everest uses hot-swappable Cherry MX switches, so no compromises are made at any point.

The Kickstarter campaign is seeking to raise £17,440 to get this product to launch. Pledges for the keyboard start at €95 for the barebones keyboard, meaning you’ll need your own switches and keycaps. If you step up to €109, you’ll get the Everest Core package, which includes Cherry MX red, blue or brown switches. €124 gets you the keyboard with switches and palm rest included, while €149 will get you the media dock as well as the keyboard.

€169 is the asking price for the Everest Keyboard Core and Numpad and finally, if you want absolutely everything the Everest has to offer, you’ll need to shell out €189 (early bird price) or €199. At the time of writing, the Kickstarter is already half way towards its funding goal, you can pledge, or check out the full Kickstarter page, HERE.

KitGuru Says: We’ll be following the Kickstarter progress closely but so far, it looks like the funding goal is going to be reached quite quickly. What do you all think of the Everest and its Kickstarter campaign so far?

