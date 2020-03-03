EIZO announce the ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 true HDR reference monitor

EIZO has announced the release of the world’s first true HDR reference monitor featuring a built-in calibration sensor with a 31.1-inch DCI-4K HDR panel to provide professional colour grading, ideal for professional post-production and colour grading workflows.

The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 from EIZO is the successor to its previous HDR reference monitor the CG3145 and is the first of its kind to introduce a built-in calibration sensor. ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 will correctly display very bright and very dark areas of the screen without sacrificing either, something which is difficult to reproduce in standard dynamic range monitors.

Brightness levels of 1000 cd/m^2 (typical) are achieved with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 for a true HDR display. The most impressive feature of the EIZO ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 is the unique calibration sensor incorporated into the display, that ensures the monitor remains colour accurate over time and streamlines the calibration process so users can stay focused on workflows.

EIZO has equipped the ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 with its ColorNavigator 7 software so users can quickly colour calibrate their monitor reliably with ease. The monitor also includes support for hybrid log-gamma (HLG) and the perceptual quantization curve for editing video content in HDR that renders images true to how they appear to the human eye.

The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 is also equipped with a temperature sensor to measure the temperature inside the monitor so that change in temperature doesn’t affect colour reproduction. The temperature sensor allows the monitor to adjust in real-time so that gradients, colour, brightness and other image characteristics remain accurate and consistant.

EIZO will be showcasing the new ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 true HDR reference monitor at NAB 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from 19th to 22nd April. The monitor is expected to become available for purchase in April 2020, EIZO is yet to reveal the price.

KitGuru says: The EIZO ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 sounds like the ideal monitor for content creators and professional post-production users with its built-in calibration sensor. What do you guys think of the new ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146t true HDR reference monitor from EIZO?

