Samsung announces its T55 series curved monitors

Samsung has announced the T55 series of 1000R curved monitors, featuring what Samsung claims is “the boldest curve ever accomplished”. The T55 monitors will consist of three models: the 24-inch C24T55, the 27-inch C27T55, and the 32-inch C32T55.

These three models come with a VA display with a 1000R curvature, a refresh rate of 75Hz, a response time of 4ms G2G and a resolution of 1920×1080. This 8-bit display has a maximum brightness of 250cd/m2, while the contrast ratio sits at the typical 3000:1 for a VA panel. Samsung claims these panels cover 119.3% of the sRGB colour gamut, and 88% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The vertical/horizontal viewing angles are 178/178 and the stand can tilt from -3º(±2º) to 20º(±2º).

There’s also support for AMD Freesync, while the monitors’ ‘Flicker-Free’ technology and ‘Eye Saver Mode’ ensure that customers can use the monitor comfortably through long periods, minimising eye strain. As a matter of fact, TÜV Rheinland issued an eye comfort certificate (C24T55 and C27T55 only) because of the monitor’s low eye strain.

These monitors feature a minimalistic design, with a 3-side borderless screen, fabric-textured backside, and a 6mm slim metal base. All models come with 1x HDMI 1.4 port, 1x DisplayPort, 1x D-sub port, and 1x headphone 3.5mm jack. The C32T55 and C27T55 models also add 2x 5W speakers and 1x audio in port.

Samsung has not shared details regarding pricing or availability of the upcoming T55 series monitors. If you want to learn more about these monitors, click HERE.

KitGuru says: Are you a fan of curved monitors? Is a curvature of 1000R too much for your taste?

